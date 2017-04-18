Turkish Expatriates Kidnapped, N200m Ransom Demanded

Two Turkish expatriates were kidnapped on April 10 from their Airstrip Hotel room in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and a ransom of N200m have been demanded by the kidnappers to release the victims.

A security personnel in Eket said that the kidnappers had been in touch with the BKS Construction Company in Onna Local Government Area where the expatriates work.

He said that the kidnappers contacted the construction company and demanded N200 million as ransom to release them.

“The company is negotiating with the abductors to secure the release of the victims,” the source said.

According to the source, the firm is offering N500,000.

ASP Chilly Ikechukwu, the State Police Public Relations (PPRO), said the police were not aware of the ransom.