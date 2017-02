Two Customs Officers have been Declared Wanted For Clearing Seized 661 Pump-action Riffles



Two officers of the Nigeria Customs Service who allegedly examined and cleared the ammunition-laden container at the Apapa port, Lagos State, have been declared wanted.

The officers, Abdullahi I,and Odiba Haruna Inah, fled after the weapons were uncovered by the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja.