Two Northern Governors Uncovered Electoral Fraud Of 2015

Two Governors of Kano state have exposed that foreigners were illegally used to win elections in Kano and other states.

On April 13 2015, then Kano Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (now the APC Senator representing Kano Central), speaking live to Channels TV said Almajiri votes were used to kick Jonathan out of the villa.

Fast forward to April 7 2017 and the current Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, while speaking at the Kaduna Investment Summit said “In Kano, we undertook a survey and we found out that we have more than three million ‘almajiris’ and ‘almajiri’ syndrome is one of the serious problems that we have in the North West geopolitical zone.

“What we discovered from our survey is that many of these ‘almajiris’ come from Niger Republic, some from Chad, northern Cameroon.”

If according to Kwankwaso, Almajiris were used to win the 2015 elections and if according to Ganduje, most of them are foreigners, it means non Nigerians decided the 2015 elections. This is particularly crucial considering that President Muhammadu Buhari got his highest votes from Kano, Kaduna and Katsina in that order and these are the three states also in that order with the highest number of almajiri!

In a post mortem of the 2015 elections it was established that the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, won the presidency on the strength of votes from Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and Kaduna which gave him the edge over the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

The stats are as follows:

Buhari polled 15,424,921 to Dr. Jonathan’s 12,853,162 votes, defeating the incumbent by about 2,571,759 votes.

In Kano state, the APC candidate polled a total of 1,903,999 votes to the PDP candidates 215,779, a difference of 1,688,220.

In Katsina state, the APC candidate polled a total of 1,345,441 votes to the PDP candidates 98,937, a difference of 1,246,504.

In Kaduna state, the APC candidate polled a total of 1,127,760 votes to the PDP candidates 484,085, a difference of 643,675.

In Jigawa state, the APC candidate polled a total of 885,988 votes to the PDP candidates 142,904, a difference of 743,084.

These four states gave the candidate of the APC a total advantage of 4,321,483 votes over the candidate of the PDP.

Question is “how many of those votes belonged to the foreign almajiri the Governor of Kano confessed to?”