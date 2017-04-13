Tyga’s Company Owes Injured Fan $248k

Tyga’s music company owes big money to a fan who sued 2 years ago, but still hasn’t been paid.

Shyanne Riekena sued Tyga’s company after a light stand fell and hit her in the head during one of his concerts in Grand Rapids, MI. She says she suffered head trauma and permanent scarring.

Shyanne sued in 2015 and finally scored a victory last year, with a judge awarding her about $235k.

However, Tyga Music hasn’t cut a check yet, and now she has filed documents to get a judge to force him to pay up. The amount due has now ballooned, due to interest, to $248,553.

Shyanne’s attorney said this is the third time he’s been hired to collect from Tyga.