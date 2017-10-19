U.S. Drone Strike Kills Pakistan’s Jamaat-ul-ahrar Militants Leader

The leader of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a Pakistani militant group, who planned some of the deadliest suicide bombings in Pakistan in the last year, died on Thursday after being wounded in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan, a spokesman said.

“Our leader, Omar Khalid Khorasani, was wounded in one of the recent drone strikes in Afghanistan. He was wounded badly, and today he was martyred,” Asad Mansoor, a Jamaat-ul-Ahrar spokesman, told Reuters by telephone.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar is a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban and has in the past also supported Middle East-based Islamic State.