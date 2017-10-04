UEFA Open Racism Case Against Spartak

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spartak Moscow over alleged racist abuse directed at Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye.

Liverpool complained to Europe’s governing body after fans at the Spartak Academy allegedly made monkey chants aimed at the 18-year-old.

The case will be heard on 19 October.

Spartak also face three charges for incidents involving fans during the 1-1 draw in their Champions League game against the Reds which also took place on 26 September.

The charges are in relation to illicit banners and chants, setting off fireworks and blocking stairways.