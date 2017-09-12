UN Imposes New Sanctions On North Korea

Connect on Linked in

The United Nations has imposed new sanctions on North Korea after its sixth and largest nuclear test.

The measures restrict oil imports and ban textile exports – an attempt to starve the North of fuel and income for its weapons programmes.

The US had originally proposed harsher sanctions including a total ban on oil imports.

Pyongyang said it “categorically rejected” what it called an “illegal” resolution.

North Korea’s ambassador to the UN, Han Tae Song, told a conference in Geneva: “The forthcoming measures by DPRK [the Democratic Republic of Korea] will make the US suffer the greatest pain it has ever experienced in its history.”

We’ll Deal With U.S. If Sanctions Pass, North Korea Warns

Monday’s vote was only passed unanimously after Pyongyang allies Russia and China agreed to the reduced measures.

The new sanctions agreed by the UN include:

Limits on imports of crude oil and oil products. China, Pyongyang’s main economic ally, supplies most of North Korea’s crude oil

A ban on exports of textiles, which is Pyongyang’s second-biggest export worth more than $700m (£530m) a year

A ban on new visas for North Korean overseas workers, which the US estimates would eventually cut off $500m of tax revenue per year

A proposed asset freeze and a travel ban on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were dropped.