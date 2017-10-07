UN Is Failing – Goodluck Johnathan

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the United Nations is failing in its responsibility to ensure global peace.

Jonathan stated this at a panel, on the dialogue of civilisations at Rhodes Forum’s 15th anniversary summit in Greece.

According to Jonathan, the UN security council charged with the responsibility of maintaining international peace “has been more effective in opening new frontiers for conflicts, rather than providing answers to the ones it sought to resolve”.

He also said the UN may have succeeded in preventing third world war, but cannot boast of ensuring global peace.

“The ongoing wars in Syria, Iraq, distressing Rohingya dilemma in Myanmar, as well as a threat of conflicts and wars in other parts of the world, are all signs that the UN is failing the world.

“In each case, the UN was helpless in resolving the conflicts.

He, therefore, called for a review of the UN’s approach to dialogue.