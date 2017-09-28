UN Security Council Is obsolete – Nigerian Government

Nigeria on Wednesday criticized the obsolete and old-fashioned composition of the UN Security Council, and described it as undemocratic.

The Security Council is the UN’s most powerful principal organ with the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security as well as accepting new members to the UN.

The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Bande, told journalists in New York that there was an urgent need to reform the body.

Bande stated that Nigeria and some countries, currently left out, ‘rightly’ deserved a permanent seat in the Council considering the current realities.

He said, “First of all, the fundamental question is that in the current global reality, where everybody is talking democracy, United Nations must show example. “

According to him, it is an anachronistic notion to have a body composed of few countries that can veto the entirety of the global community.

“It is an anomaly and I think that has been recognised but the politics of the reform not just of the UN in terms of the powers of the General Assembly and its functions.”

“But this journey, at the official level, started 25 years ago. Nigeria is at the forefront of that effort and doesn’t read this as a selfish move. “

“This (permanent seat) is the right of Nigeria and other serious nations to push and this is what other countries are also pushing.

“Be they small states which are pushing, be they Africa that has not any representation, this is not something that would go away.

“Nigeria and others are committed that we cannot have a democratic system which does not represent the majority of countries.

Bande said, “Our continent is completely out of contention; whether we get two or three, the debate is we have to be on the Security Council,”