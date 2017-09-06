Unemployed Youths Can Now Get Loans From Nigerian Govt – Minister

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, says Nigerian government was creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Enelamah said that government’s loans and grants were being accessed by some firms.

He assured that this will drive the growth of the Small and Medium-scale Enterprises in the country.

He added that the intervention projects would reduce unemployment among the teeming youths.

The minister spoke at the Accelerate Labs project aimed to activate and promote entrepreneurial skills of youths and start-ups.

It also seeks to equip 2,160 youths across the six geo-political zones.

