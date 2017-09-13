UNILAG Postpones Post-UTME Examination

The University of Lagos has postponed its 2017 post-UTME screening exam earlier scheduled to start on September 18.

The university’s Registrar, Taiwo Ipaye, confirmed the postponement it in a statement on the university’s website.

The registrar said a new date will be announced later.

“Candidates and the general public are requested to visitwww.unilag.edu.ng regularly, for information on the new dates.”

“Please note that the postponement of the Post-UTME test does not affect the on-going application for the Post-UTME screening which will close on Friday 15thSEPTEMBER, 2017 as scheduled,” the statement concluded.