UNIMAID Bomb Blasts: UNILORIN Tightens Security On Campus

Following the twin bomb blasts at the University Of Maidugiri, University of Ilorin has enhanced security in and around the campus.

To prevent any incident that might affect peace and tranquillity in the university, the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) on Monday stated that adequate security has been put in place, in and around its campus.

The Deputy Director of the Corporate Affairs Department of the institution, Mr Kunle Akogun, who noted this in Ilorin following UNIMAID explosions stressed that the university was leaving no stone unturned to protect the school.

He said “Adequate security measures have been put in place and staff and students of the Institutions have been advised to report any suspicious movement around the campus”.

Mr. Kunle also advised everyone on the campus to be vigilant, even though it is only God that gives ultimate protection.

The University however, has ensured 24 hours security all over the campus.