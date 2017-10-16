UNIPORT Basic To Degree (Year One) Admission List Is Out – 2017/2018

This is to inform all the candidates that participated in the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) 2016/2017 academic session School of Basic Studied (SBS) Programme that the list of candidates offered provisional admission into UNIPORT various first degree programmes for the 2017/2018 academic session is out.

Check UNIPORT Basic to Degree Admission List

UNIPORT Basic to Degree admission list has been uploaded online and it is accessible for free from http://www.uniport.edu.ng/news/lates…admission.html.

