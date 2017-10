This is to inform all the 2016/2017 final year students of the University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT) that they are requested by the management to pay Student Affairs charges for NYSC mobilization.

The Student Affairs charges for NYSC mobilization is to be paid into U & C Micro-Finance Bank, Uniport(Account No: 1528016499) and present their teller to the Finance Officer, Student Affairs Department on or before October 20, 2017.