University Of Ibadan Post UTME Screening Form – 2017/18 [Cut-Off Mark]

This is to inform candidates who have chosen University of Ibadan, Ibadan, as their most preferred Institution of choice in the last UTME and scored the required cut-off point of 200 that the University website will be open on Monday, 04 September, 2017 to Friday, 23 September, 2017 for the submission of their bio-data and SSCE/NECO results online.



The deadline for submission of bio-data / O/level results may not be extended. Therefore, any candidate whose bio-data are not submitted within the stipulated time will not be considered for Post-UTME Screening and for admission.

HOW TO APPLY FOR UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN POST UTME.

(a) Candidates are required to log-in to the Admission Portal (https://www.admissions.ui.edu.ng) using their Jamb Registration Number as their user name and their surname as their password e.g. 65345521EG OYEKANMI (Surname) Afolabi Mary. The screening fee is N2,000.00. This should be paid through the ADMISSION PORTAL in favour of University of Ibadan (Admission Processing Fee Account). Candidate’s Name, JAMB Registration Number, Telephone Number and E-mail Address should be quoted at the point of payment.

Payment Options:

Credit/Debit Card Payment using ATM card;

Cash at bank using the printout from the portal to make payment at the bank; and

Direct bank account debit whereby you use your internet banking tools to make payment.

Candidates are expected to print the payment success receipt which should display full names of the candidate (SURNAME first) as in the UTME result slip preceded by the JAMB Registration Number, as the payee and the payment reference number showing the success message.

(b) Upon successful payment, candidates should proceed on the portal to submit their bio-data and O/level results.

(c) Candidates should ensure that the online forms are carefully filled, following ALL necessary instructions, as “mistake(s)” may lead to disqualification.

(d) Please fill the online forms in CAPITAL letters only.

(e) Candidates are expected to upload their passport photographs and signatures. The image format for the passport and signature is JPEG and must not exceed 50kb. The photographs must be clean and clear, without glasses and cap/head-tie or cover.

(f) Candidates are then to print the evidence of completion of transaction and keep for further reference.

(g) An online help desk platform on http://www.admissions.ui.edu.ng/helpdesk will be available to handle all genuine enquiries.

UI POST UTME SCREENING EXERCISE DATE.

The date for the post UTME will be communicated to candidates through their email addresses and sms. Candidates are, therefore, advised to provide valid and active email addresses and phone numbers. The University will not take responsibility for failure to get information as a result of invalid email addresses and functional phone numbers.

Misrepresentation/falsification of documents is a serious offence. Candidates are, therefore, advised to submit genuine documents only. Anyone found guilty of this offence will be disqualified automatically and in appropriate cases, be handed over to the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Candidates are strongly advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines stipulated above for successful completion of the online submissions.