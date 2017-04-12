Unrest Interrupts Zuma’s 75th Birthday

Jacob Zuma

Protesters in Pretoria, South Africa, are demanding that the president steps down as he marks his 75th birthday

The celebration of Zuma’s birthday took place in Soweto and Johannesburg.

His party, the African National Congress (ANC) organised a celebratory rally to be held at the Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown

But in the capital, Pretoria, organisers say at least 10,000 people are expected to join the second anti-Zuma march‚ this time organised by seven opposition parties.

The first march, organised by Save South Africa, was held countrywide last Friday.

The opposition parties are the Democratic Alliance (DA), Congress of the People (COPE), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), African People’s Convention (APC) and United Democratic Movement (UDM).

They have united to put pressure on the beleaguered leader.

Opposition parties have dubbed Wednesday’s march “a national day of action”.

Early Wednesday morning marchers started gathering at Church Square and are scheduled to march to the Union Building, which houses President Zuma’s office at lunch time.

During a joint briefing in Pretoria on Monday, the parties said the mass action to the Union Buildings marks “the beginning of a consciousness movement aimed at educating ordinary South Africans about the consequences of being downgraded to junk status by rating agencies.”