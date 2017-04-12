Update On Marc Bartra’s Condition-Dortmund

Marc Bartra

After the scheduled surgery, Marc Bartra’s have been declared ‘ok’ after the defender was injured in the explosion that appeared to target the team’s bus ahead of their Champions League match against Monaco.

Bartra was the only person hurt in the incident, which happened as the coach left the team’s hotel ahead of Tuesday’s quarter-final first leg.

Police were unable to specify what type of explosives were used, but they described the devices as “serious”, suggesting they had been hidden under a hedge next to a car park.

The match was subsequently rescheduled for Wednesday, with Dortmund holding a training session ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke visited the team prior to their training session and issued a rallying cry to everyone associated with the club.

Messages of support have flooded in from across the world of football, including former Dortmund player Henrikh Mkhitaryan, now at Manchester United, who tweeted the club his best wishes.