US Based Nigerian Doctors To Provide Free Services In Nigeria

A team of doctors from the United States of America will this weekend arrive in the country for a medical mission at Ile Ife, Osun State.

The 20-man collaborative team of physicians, surgeons and medical support staff is made up mostly of alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, formally University of Ife.

Among other things, the week-long activities for the medical mission include free medical clinics at the Ooni’s palace; and a full day of “Campus” clinics, health fair, preventive/public health activities, including screenings for diabetes, hypertension and some communicable diseases.

According to the schedule, while the physicians are running the clinics, there will be simultaneous surgeries at designated centres within the University teaching hospital by the US-based surgeons and their Ife counterparts on cataract patients and laparoscopic procedures using top-notch, state of the art and cutting edge technology equipment brought from the US. According to the team, all surgeries will be conducted for free.

Also members of the team interested in teaching and giving lectures will be provided the opportunity to do so at the university.