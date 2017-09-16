US Breaks Silence On Biafra Agitation

The United States Diplomatic Mission has broken silence on growing tension in the country.

In a tweet on Friday, the United States Mission to Nigeria said that it is joining well-meaning Nigerians to sue for peace, calling for an end to violence in the country.

“The U.S. Mission to Nigeria joins the calls of Nigerian leaders and citizens across the country for an end to violence.#OutofManyOne,” the Tweet reads.

The call by the U.S. Mission came the same day South East governors held an emergency meeting in Enugu to address issues of security in the zone, especially the recent clash between members of IPOB and the military in Abia state.