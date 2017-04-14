US Launches The ‘MOAB’ Bomb Killing 36 ISIS Fighters

The US launched a colossal bomb known as ‘Massive Ordinance Air Blast’ on Thursday on ISIS tunnels in eastern Afghanistan killing 36 militants. The blast from the weapon destroyed three underground tunnels as well as weapons and ammunition, but no civilians were hurt.

Capable of destroying an area equivalent to nine city blocks, the 30-foot-long, 21,600-pound bomb is the most powerful non-nuclear weapon the US has in its arsenal. It’s the first time it’s ever been used in conflict.

A local resident living around two kilometers (1.5 miles) from the blast said he heard an “extremely loud boom that smashed the windows of our house.”

“We were all scared and my children and my wife were crying. We thought it had happened right in front of our house,” he said. Officials said ISIS, which has expanded into Afghanistan in recent years, was using a complex of caves and tunnels that were mined and fortified against conventional attack. US President Donald Trump said Thursday the bombing was “another successful job.” It is the third major military action his administration has taken in recent months, following a military raid in Yemen that left civilians and a US Marine dead, and last week’s surprise strike on a Syrian airfield. Afghanistan’s ambassador to the US, Hamdullah Mohib, said the colossal MOAB was dropped after fighting had intensified over the last week. US and Afghan forces had been unable to advance because ISIS had mined the area with explosives.