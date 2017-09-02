US Reveals Details Of The Recent Sonic Attack

A suspected acoustic attack on US embassy staff in Cuba was reported as recently as last month, US officials have revealed.

The US State Department also said the number of staff who have reported health problems had increased to 19.

The affair was first reported in August when the US expelled two Cuban diplomats from Washington.

It comes as the union representing diplomatic staff says some victims suffered mild brain injuries and permanent hearing loss.

Cuba has denied any involvement in the attacks and says it is investigating the reports.

Sonic devices may have been used to emit inaudible sound waves that can cause deafness, US media suggest.