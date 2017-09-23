Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Arrives Akwa Ibom State For 30th Anniversary Celebration

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo this morning arrived Uyo for the 30th anniversary of Akwa Ibom state creation.

He was on arrival hosted to a brief reception at Government House Uyo and later headed to Onna Local Government Area of the state to commission the first syringe factory in the country and an electric metering plant.

He has just arrived Etinan Local government area to commission the renovated, and reequipped General Hospital, Etinan.

Osinbajo will thereafter proceed to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for March past and cultural display and thereafter inspect a Micro/Small &Medium Scale Exhibition at Ibom Hall grounds, Uyo.

He is to be treated to a state anniversary banquet & Award Night at Le-Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort later today.