WAEC Releases 2017 May/June Results

By on No Comment

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) recorded an improvement in the 2017 May/June WASSCE.

Name: waec1.png Views: 285 Size: 287.5 KB

Summary of the result as announced by the council’s Head of National Office, Monday, Mr Olu Adenipekun, showed that 923,486 candidates representing 59.22 per cent obtained a minimum of credits in five subjects and above including English Language and Mathematics.

The percentage of candidates who attained this feat in 2014, 2015 and 2016 diets were 31.28 per cent, 38.68 per cent and 52.97 per cent respectively.

WAEC Releases 2017 May/June Results added by on
View all posts by Media Nigeria →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.