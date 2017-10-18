WAEC Releases 2017 May/June Results

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) recorded an improvement in the 2017 May/June WASSCE.

Summary of the result as announced by the council’s Head of National Office, Monday, Mr Olu Adenipekun, showed that 923,486 candidates representing 59.22 per cent obtained a minimum of credits in five subjects and above including English Language and Mathematics.

The percentage of candidates who attained this feat in 2014, 2015 and 2016 diets were 31.28 per cent, 38.68 per cent and 52.97 per cent respectively.