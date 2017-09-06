Wanted Militant, Tompolo Speaks From Hiding

Niger Delta activist and founder of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo) has vowed to make soldiers pay for the death of his father, Chief Thomas Osen Ekpemupolo one year ago.

Tompolo, who is on the run over alleged N13billion fraud, though said that the search for justice would be prosecuted through legal means.

He said, “As we mourn and remember our late patriarch, we will seek justice to apprehend and hold accountable the very soldiers responsible for his murder so that he can finally rest in peace and we his descendants can be fulfilled.

“I will also not be deterred by persecution and state act of terror against my person and communities in Ijaw land in the quest for the emancipation of our land and people,” he vowed.