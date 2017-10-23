Warri, Port Harcourt Refineries Producing Below 30% – NNPC

No refinery was able to perform up to 30 per cent

There seems to be no end in sight to the downward operational performance of Nigeria’s refineries since the beginning of 2017 despite several interventions made to reinvigorate the facilities by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The latest monthly oil and gas report released by the national oil firm showed that the cumulative capacity utilisation of the nation’s three refineries dropped further from 12.73 per cent in June to 11.94 per cent in July 2017.

On individual performance, the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company remained dormant for the two consecutive months as it processed no crude oil in the period under review.

Other refineries, Port Harcourt Refining Company and Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, also performed far below expectation.

While the WRPC moved up marginally in its performance, processing 1.87 per cent of crude oil in July, as against the zero output it recorded in June, the PHRC’s capacity utilisation dropped from 26.98 per cent in June to 24.18 per cent in July.

Going by the data provided by the NNPC, no refinery was able to perform up to 30 per cent, as none of them could utilise up to half of the crude oil allocated to them in July this year, as had been the case in many other preceding months.