We Are Not Your Tenant – Rivers Police Reacts To Eviction Notice

The Rivers State Police Command has said the property occupied by the Special Anti Robbery Squad within the premises of Obio-Akpor International Market at Rukpokwu is a Police station.

Spokesman of the Command, Nnamdi Omoni said this in reaction to the eviction notice served on SARS by authorities of Obio-Akpor Local government council.

Omoni who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police who confirmed the receipt of a copy of the letter, also said the property is serving its purpose as a Police Station.

He noted that the Police is not a tenant of the Rivers state.

He further disclosed that the Legal arm of the Police were studying the letter.

According to him, “For what it is worth, we are not a tenant to Obio Akpor Local Government. They are not our Landlord.

“That property was built to the specification of a Police station and that is what it is being used for. That place is a Police station.

“I have never seen where a Police station is built and occupied and then some persons will say the Police should vacate the place.

“Anyways, our Lawyers are looking at that notice and since it came from their legal Adviser, we will respond appropriately.