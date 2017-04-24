‘We Are Sorry About Sheriff’s Attitude’-PDP Leaders To Jonathan

The North-East Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership have apologized to the immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan, over the action of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

Sheriff had during the reconciliatory meeting chaired by the former president walked out on him for not recognizing him as the Chairman of the part.

In a statement signed by the Zonal Chairman of the of the party, Amb. (Dr.) Emmanuel Q Njiwah and secretary, Hon. Kabiru Bappah Jauro, the northeast leaders disassociated “the zone from the unfortunate and lamentable actions of one of our prominent member who walked out of the reconciliatory meeting held at the Yar’adua Center on Thursday the 6th of April 2017.

“As members and executives of the PDP in the North East we strongly stand by the moves initiated by the former President and encourage him not to relent in his effort and quest to find a lasting solution to the current Challenges confronting our party.”

It added that the zonal stakeholders’ meeting, earlier scheduled to hold at Gombe State had been postponed.