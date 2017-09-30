We Didn’t Raid Kanu’s Home —Military

THE military, on Friday, declared that it is not its responsibility to declare the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, wanted.

This is just as the military announced that the IPOB leader was not in its custody.

It also disclosed that nobody raided his home in Isiama Afara, Umuahia, Abia State.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, who briefed newsmen, said declaring Kanu wanted would depend on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). He refused to explain what he meant by this.

He reiterated that the military never raided Kanu’s home.

“Nobody raided Kanu’s home and I stand to be justified not from the information I got, I was watching it live. I was monitoring it live, speaking with them on the ground. The people that came out there that I saw were the Biafra security service and Biafra National Guard. I think I later confirmed that there was nothing to actually justify them legally to mount roadblocks. I saw the militancy; nobody told me, and I saw the action there but we are still investigating.”

The Defence spokesman insisted that the military did not proscribe IPOB but whoever did so followed due process.

Enenche, who noted that the job of the military was to diagnose security issues, said, “We did our media operations very well otherwise that weekend would have been the longest weekend in this country and we are also very careful choosing our words and we know the law very well.”