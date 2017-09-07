We Were Paid To Spread Fake News – Facebook Admits

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it had found $100,000 worth of advert buys from accounts likely operated out of Russia, which may have aided in the disinformation campaign during the 2016 election cycle.

The company said the advertisements promoted divisive political messaging on subjects like gay marriage, immigration, race and gun rights, instead of specifically targeting candidates.

The news comes the same day as Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg waded even more into the political waters by hosting a Facebook Live session in which he interviewed three Dreamers, in an effort to condemn President Trump’s decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA.

“To offer the American dream to people and then take it away and punish them for trusting the government is one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in a long time in our country,” Zuckerberg said.