A faction of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday condemned Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, for saying that Biafra would be actualized without gunshots.
It said the comment was selfish because some persons had paid the ultimate price for Biafra and a clear sign that Uwazuruike cannot lead the course he claimed to be fighting for.
Represented by BIM’s Director of Information, Chris Mocha, Uwuazuruike said the long awaited breakup of Nigeria would take its natural course at the appropriate time.
Uwazuruike disclosed that the first procedure for declaring independence was to first notify the United Nations, UN, of the desire to secede.
But in his reaction, MASSOB factional leader, Uchenna Madu, in a statement issued in Awka, the Anambra capital, stated that Uwazuruike was afraid of confrontation with those against Biafra because he was protecting his business interests.
“How can Uwazuruike, who claimed to be championing the cause of Biafra, confidently and boldly, declare that Biafra will be actualized without gunshots? What other gunshots was he referring to? Is he referring to the war of 1967-1970? He has no regard for the people that died through these gunshots.
“MASSOB knows that Uwazuruike will not want or like Biafrans rising in defence of themselves or engaging in a war with Nigeria because he does not want to lose his numerous investments in Owerri, Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja. Our people are in detention, many are missing, maimed and killed by gunshots of our oppressors, yet Uwazurike is saying that there will be no gunshots.”
One thought on “We Will Achieve Biafra With Guns – MASSOB Replies Uwazuruike”
This Biafra people can be very senseless at times, now you guys are planning war abi? you would say the Norths are not doing anything different from inciting war, but 2 wrongs can never make a right. go and read how Martin Luther achieved independent/freedom for blacks in USA, go and read about Selma, they killed them and all of those stuffs, but peaceful persistence birthed the freedom.