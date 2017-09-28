We Will Take Zambia Very Serious – Mikel Obi

Nigeria Captain, Mikel John Obi, has declared that the Chipolopolo of Zambia will not escape defeat as the Super Eagles are determined to wrap up the campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup ticket with a resounding victory against the South African nation next weekend in Uyo.

He said though the Super Eagles have respect for the 2012 AFCON winners, the players are totally committed to ensuring early qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a win on October 7.

Mikel, who has had a marvellous run in the qualifying series, playing commendable leadership role, said he is fully dedicated to the assignment of leading his teammates out on the turf of Godswill Akpabio Stadium to secure the sole ticket in Group B.

“I must admit that I applaud the resurgence of the Zambians this late in the qualifiers. Beating Algeria home and away is no mean feat. We will take them very serious on 7th October because they clearly have a new spirit. It is time we wrap this up.”