Welcome LiFi And Say Bye-Bye To WiFi

WiFi could become obsolete in a few years as Chinese scientists have developed a faster way of transmitting data via LiFi.

The Chinese news agency Xinhua reported the breakthrough by the scientists in creating full-color emissive carbon dots (F-CDs), which brings them one step closer to developing a faster wireless communication channel that could be available in just six years.

Light Fidelity, known as LiFi, uses visible light from LED bulbs to transfer data much faster than radio wave-based WiFi.

A 2015 test by a Chinese government ministry showed that LiFi can reach speeds of 50 gigabytes per second, at which a movie download can be completed in just 0.3 seconds.