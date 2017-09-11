What Atiku Wants Buhari To Do Now

A chieftain of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to urgently fulfil its promise of providing adequate security for all Nigerians.

Atiku said this in reaction to a report which alleged that one of the freed Chibok girls attempted suicide because she was being forced to attend ABTI Schools, owned by Atiku.

A statement signed by his media adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, read in parts:

“The Waziri Adamawa prays that those who have suffered so much get all the treatment and support they need, and urgently calls on the Federal Government to honour its promise to make Nigerians feel safe again.