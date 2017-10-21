What Buhari Must Do To Win 2019 Elections – Arewa Forum

Arewa Youth Forum has predicted what President Muhammadu Buhari must do to enjoy massive vote from Nigerians in

2019.

President of the Forum, Gambo Gujungu said Buhari’s ability to ‘tackle hunger in the land’ will determine his victory at the next poll.

He said: “I suspect strongly that the 2019 presidential election would be based on performance and not on promises because Nigerians are very enlightened and expectant.

“How far the President and his party are able to fulfil their manifesto to the people and tackle hunger in the land will be a deciding factor in the next poll.”