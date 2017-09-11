What Buhari Never Revealed To Us – APC Chieftain, Oyalowo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Oyo State, Ayo Oyalowo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari never told anybody he would not run for a second term in office.

According to the APC chieftain, who is also Deputy Director of Media at the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Nigerians should count themselves lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari as their leader.

“Let me make it categorically clear, at least to the extent to which I know, President Buhari never told anybody he’s going to do only one term.”

“He never discussed that with anybody and if anybody has any contrary opinion, let them bring it out and bring the fact.