What God Told Me About Nigeria’s Breakup – Bishop Oyedepo

Founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has disclosed that God told him Nigeria will not break up despite the current challenges ravaging it.

He made this known while leading his church to a breakfast prayer for the country, on Monday.

The clergyman prayed: “The good news is that Nigeria will rise again to glory.

“Nigeria shall not see war; God will visit eternal silence on every religious bigot being used to cause war; there will be no bloodshed in the country

“Let Nigeria know peace; make this our independence gift; let every religious manipulator be stopped today.