What I Expected Wike To Do After My Win – Chief Uchendu

The Senator-elect representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Chief Andrew Igbonule Uchendu, OON, has advised Wike to stop crying like a baby.

This was over the judgement of the Court of Appeal which sacked Senator George Thompson Sekibo.

According to Chief Uchendu, “It is even more troubling that Wike could summon the temerity to discredit the decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, simply because it did not favour him.

“How can Governor Wike, a lawyer by training, accuse INEC and the police of partnering with political actors to rig election in Rivers State, without adducing credible facts to support his bogus claims? Is the media the rightful place to seek redress for perceived wrongs?

“My victory at the Appeal Court, like I said in several fora, is dedicated to reconciliation, peace and development in Rivers State, and I expect Wike, as the Governor, to toe the same line and allow the State to make progress”