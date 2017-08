Leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta(MEND), Alhaji Mujaheed Asari Dokubo has dared the Nigerian government to arrest the Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Dokubo, in a recent video, stated that was ready to make the ‘sacrifice’ if Kanu is arrested again. He also subliminally took a jibe at the leadership of PANDEF calling them ‘cowards’.

Watch Video Below: