What I Will Do To If I Win Anambra Election – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Chief Yul Chibuike Edochie, has vowed to change the plights of the people and make life worth living ahead of the November 18, Anambra State Governorship election

Edochie on Thursday won the Governorship flag bearer of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP).

“If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem, enough of bad administration. Some people may say they do not know me in politics, having created a name for himself in Nollywood, but, if the state is destroying, it is the celebrities that should come out and speak. I need the support of the people to make it work in Anambra State.

Today I offer myself as a humble servant seeking your consent to run for the office of the governor of Anambra State in the November 18, 2017…