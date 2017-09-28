What Man U Needs To Win Champions League – Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has say Manchester United will need a “superstar” in the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo mould if they are to win the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho’s side remain unbeaten in the Premier League and have even made it better at the Chamions League with their 4-1 victory over CSKA Moscow.

But Ferdinand believes they need more than that to grab the league cup.

“Power and speed has been brought into this Manchester United team but you need more than that to win the Champions League – you need a superstar in your team to be the go-to guy when things are tight.

“If you look at the Real Madrid team that have won it in recent seasons they’ve had a Cristiano Ronaldo and lately Isco, or Barcelona had Lionel Messi and Neymar.