What You Didn’t Know About Halimah Yacob

Halimah Yacob is an Indian-Muslim Singaporean politician born 23 August 1954.

Also know as Halimah Binti Yacob, she is of paternal Indian and maternal Malay descent.

Halimah Yacob was educated at Singapore Chinese Girls’ School and Tanjong Katong Girls’ School, before going on to the University of Singapore where she completed an LLB (Hons) degree in 1978. She was called to the Singapore Bar in 1981. In 2001, she completed an LLM degree at the National University of Singapore, and was conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from NUS on 7 July 2016.

Halimah worked as a legal officer at the National Trades Union Congress, and became the director of its legal services department in 1992. She was appointed as a director of the Singapore Institute of Labour Studies (now known as the Ong Teng Cheong Institute of Labour Studies) in 1999.

Halimah entered politics in 2001 when she was elected as an MP for the Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Following the 2011 general election, Halimah was made a Minister of State at the Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports. Following a Cabinet reshuffle in November 2012, she became a Minister of State at the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Formerly a member of the country’s governing People’s Action Party (PAP), she was the ninth Speaker of Parliament, from January 2013 to August 2017. She was a Member of Parliament (MP) representing Jurong Group Representation Constituency between 2001 and 2015, and Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency between 2015 and 2017. On 7 August 2017, she resigned from her positions as Speaker and MP, and from her membership in the PAP, to stand as a candidate for the 2017 Singapore presidential election.

Halimah Yacob was declared Singapore’s eighth (8th) president on September 13th, after a “walkover” election that saw no vote as no other contenders ran for the position.

She is Singapore’s first female President and the first Malay head of state in 47 years.