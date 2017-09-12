What Zidane Told Me – Asensio

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has revealed that coach Zinedine Zidane had told him his left foot is the best he has seen since Lionel Messi.

Asensio has made an impressive start to the season , scoring four goals in six matches for Madrid.

The 21-year-old Spain international has been lauded for his performances, and Zidane has clearly been impressed.

“Zidane told me that since Messi, he had never seen a left foot like mine,” he told COPE .

“I was a little impressed, because Messi is a piece of a footballer.”