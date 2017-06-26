Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Backs Out Due To Lack Of Sponsorship

Popular TV Quiz gameshow, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will be going on a temporary hiatus, due to a lack of sponsorship.

The show, which was popular for its educative quizzes, hit the airwaves around 2004, will be going on break because their biggest sponsor, MTN Nigeria had just pulled out.

This recent development was announced by the show’s anchor and popular comedian, Frank Edoho at the end of the 13th season yesterday and it wouldn’t be back until they can secure a new sponsor.

Below is the formal announcement as announced by the show’s management.