Why Boys Understand Physics Better Than Girls

Boys are better at physics because they learn about “projection” while going to the lavatory, researchers say.

This is however connected to a boy’s early experience on projectiles. From young age, boys are taught how to aim accurately and piss so they do not make a mess in the bathroom.

Anna Wilson of Abertay University and Kate Wilson and David Low of the University of New South Wales Canberra explained their theory.

“Playful urination practices – from seeing how high you can pee (a game we played when we were in very small) – may give boys an advantage over girls when it comes to physics,” they wrote.

The researchers said they have examined gender differences in achievement in physics tests, and found that girls generally perform worse than boys, but with a more marked gap in specific topic areas.

“In particular, the largest gaps in performance between girls and boys arise in questions that involve projectile motion – things that have been thrown, kicked, fired, etc,” they said.

“On some projectile questions, we’ve seen only around one-third of girls answer correctly, compared to two-thirds of boys.”

They said this is significant since the physics curriculum often uses projectile motion as the starting point for more sophisticated mechanical concepts such as force, energy and momentum.