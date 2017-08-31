Why Governor Okorocha Must Be Impeached Now – Imo Leaders

Community leaders from the three senatorial districts of Imo State have advised the state House of Assembly to, forthwith, begin the impeachment process of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The community leaders accused the governor of turning himself into a tyrant in the way he was managing the affairs of the state.

“His unplanned urban development project has resulted in the complete dilapidation of roads in the state capital, the flooding of major streets in Owerri whenever there is slight rainfall and the complete deterioration of physical and social infrastructure in the entire state.

“That in view of Governor Rocha’s clearly established leadership incompetence and serial blunders, he should honourably resign as governor of Imo State.

“That if Governor Okorocha refuses to resign, members of the Imo State House of Assembly should immediately proceed to impeach him from office as governor of Imo State.