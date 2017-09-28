Why I May Not Play Golf Again – Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has revealed he may not play competitive golf again in his career.

The 41-year-old 14-time major winner has been hampered by a series of injuries in recent years, but remains hopeful that he will not have to quit the sport.

When asked on the eve of the event if he could see a scenario where he did not return to competitive golf, Woods said: “Yeah, definitely. I don’t know what my future holds for me.

“As I’ve told you guys, I’m hitting 60-yard shots.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to be here, because I couldn’t ride in a cart. The bouncing hurt too much.

“That’s all gone now, which is fantastic.”