Why It’s Hard To Defeat Boko Haram – Chief Of Defence Staff

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, yesterday stated reasons why the military was yet to easily defeat terrorist groups.

He also said that the revolution in information and communication technology had compounded the efforts of world’s militaries in dealing with the terrorist groups.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the Federal Government had entered into a collaboration with the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia not only in capacity-building, but also in acquisition, installation as well as application of technologies in countering terrorism.