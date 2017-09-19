Why Jamaicans Don’t Play In Premier League

Fans at Red Bull Arena were treated to a jaw-dropping goalkeeping display from Andre Blake on Sunday, as the Philadelphia Union star made eight saves in a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls.

It was the kind of game we’ve come to expect from Blake, one that surely had some wondering why he hasn’t made the move to EPL yet.

Premier League sides Brighton and Crystal Palace made multi-million dollar offers for Blake this past summer after his outstanding CONCACAF Gold Cup showing. Unfortunately for Blake and the interested clubs, the deals fell apart because Blake doesn’t qualify for a U.K. work permit. The main reason for Blake’s inability to secure a work permit? Jamaica’s low FIFA ranking.

Players who play regularly for national teams ranked in the top 50 of FIFA’s rankings qualify for work permits to play in England automatically. Jamaica is ranked 61st and hasn’t been in the top 50 in more than a decade. That reality has made it impossible for Jamaican players to make moves to the Premier League, even when teams have the desire and transfer resources to make it happen.