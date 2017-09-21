Why Lagos Is Banning Okada Riders

The Lagos State Government has said it will begin to enforce a ban on commercial motorcycle (okada) riders from playing the states.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi said the State Government has resolved to enforce the State Traffic Law prohibiting operation of commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) in certain routes across the State. he said:

We have noticed heightened security across the State; there is high visibility of police and other security presence across the State; government has been taking over spaces across the State.

Recall that most of the bridges are being cleared. This effort is geared towards displacing hoodlums who might want to use such areas as hideouts.