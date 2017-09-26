Why Lai Mohammed, Buratai Will End Up In Jail – Biafra President

The Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, Tuesday, vowed that Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Minister of information, Lai Mohammed will end up in prison over the recent deployment of troops to Abia State.

Speaking on the developments, the BZF leader, Barr. Benjamin Igwe Onwuka, who had earlier declared himself President of Biafra, said all the people involved in the deployment of troops to Aba and Umuahia will pay a heavy price over the deaths.

He equally scolded Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, who he said was sabotaging the Biafra project, warning that if he did not retrace his steps, he would be chased out of Biafra land.